﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Ex-CIS slab prices mostly fall in recent deals amid weaker HRC, negative mood

CIS-based steel slab exporters have been seeing weaker business conditions in most destinations over the past couple of weeks, ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.