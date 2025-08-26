Zaporizhstal invests $3 million in heating wells modernization at hot rolling shop

Ukrainian steelmaker Zaporizhstal, part of the Metinvest Group, is advancing its annual capital investment program with a large-scale modernization project at its hot rolling shop. The company is conducting a comprehensive overhaul of three groups of heating wells (four wells per group) in the slab department, with total investments exceeding UAH 135 million ($3.26 million).

Currently, Zaporizhstal operates at around 75 percent of its production capacity. The company aims to push this rate to 100 percent through commitment to technical maintenance and repairs of key production equipment.

Heating wells are a critical element in the hot rolling process, ensuring billets are heated evenly before being rolled. Their stable temperature regime directly impacts the mechanical properties of rolled products, compliance with international quality standards and meeting specific customer requirements.