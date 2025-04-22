 |  Login 
Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal to repair equipment at hot rolling shop

Tuesday, 22 April 2025 13:47:53 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Ukraine-based Zaporizhstal Iron and Steel works, part of Metinvest Holding, has announced that it has invested UAH 49 million ($1.18 million) for the overhaul of heating wells No. 14 in the hot rolling shop within the scope of a planned equipment upgrade. The equipment upgrade will ensure continued stable operation, optimize energy consumption and maintain high product quality.

Initially, the company restored the lining of the main structures of the wells, and now it is gradually repairing the mechanical and power equipment, the automation system and the elements of the frame of the heating wells.


