Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal completes repairs worth $8 million

Wednesday, 19 November 2025 17:19:48 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Ukraine-based Zaporizhstal Iron and Steel Works, which belongs to Metinvest, has stated that it has finished a large-scale renovation program with an investment worth UAH 370 million ($8 million), covering the main production units of the enterprise.

The repair works concentrated on blast furnace No. 3, including its gas-cleaning system, aspiration systems in the foundry yard and the bunker trestle in the blast furnace shop. In the open-hearth shop, the plant repaired the two-bath steelmaking unit and upgraded its associated gas-cleaning facilities. The hot rolling shop also underwent extensive restoration, including work on the slabbing mill-1150, the BTLS-1680 mill, as well as repairs to shears and pincer cranes.

Beyond the major production repairs, Zaporizhstal is also preparing to carry out a complex overhaul of key thermal power plant units, allocating UAH 75 million ($1,78 million) for this purpose. These upgrades support the plant’s energy stability and operational continuity.


Tags: Ukraine CIS Investments Zaporizhstal 

