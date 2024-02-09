﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Xuzhou Bofeng Steel to transfer blast furnace to Guangxi Steel Group

Friday, 09 February 2024 10:15:25 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Jiangsu Province-based Chinese steel producer Xuzhou Bofeng Iron and Steel Co., Ltd. plans to sell one 500 cubic meter blast furnace to Guangxi Province-based Chinese steelmaker Guangxi Iron and Steel Group Ltd. The blast furnace has an annual capacity of 700,000 mt of molten iron.

According to local Chinese media, Xuzhou Bofeng Steel’s industrial real estate has been auctioned and so its outdated steel capacity will be eliminated. In China, the steel industry is achieving layout optimization, transformation and upgrading through the shutting down and elimination of outdated capacity.


Tags: China Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Chinese domestic PPGI prices remain unchanges

09 Feb | Flats and Slab

Global View on HRC: Mood weakens in most regions, China exits market on negative note

09 Feb | Flats and Slab

Local coke prices in China stable ahead of holiday, mood bearish

09 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Chinese steel pipe prices remain unchanged

09 Feb | Tube and Pipe

Sansteel Minguang’s 800,000 mt high quality bar project starts production on Feb 6

08 Feb | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China soften slightly during Jan 29-Feb 4

08 Feb | Steel News

Chinese domestic stainless steel prices remain stable

07 Feb | Flats and Slab

Local scrap prices in China soften amid snowy weather, fading demand

07 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices remain stable

07 Feb | Tube and Pipe

CISA mills’ daily steel output down 3.69 percent in late January

07 Feb | Steel News