﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Xinyegang Steel completes capital increase in Nangang Group

Wednesday, 06 December 2023 14:58:31 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Hubei Province-based Chinese steelmaker Hubei Xinyegang Steel Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of CITIC Group, has completed a capital increase of RMB 13.58 billion ($2.0 billion) in Nanjing Iron and Steel Group (Nangang Group), and thereby holds 55.2482 percent equity and becomes the controlling shareholder in Nangang Group, as announced by Nanjing Iron and Steel Co., Ltd (Nanjing Steel). At the same time, Nangang Group has completed the industrial and commercial change registration procedures and holds 100 percent equity in Nangang Iron and Steel Union Co., Ltd. Accordingly, Nangang Group indirectly holds 59.1 percent equity in Nanjing Steel, and becomes its indirect controlling shareholder. The actual controller of Nangjing Steel becomes CITIC Group.

In the January-September period this year, Nanjing Steel registered an operating revenue of RMB 56.365 billion, up 7.07 percent year on year, while it achieved a net profit of RMB 1.665 billion, down 19.83 percent year on year.

In the first nine months this year, CITIC Pacific Special Steel posted an operating revenue of RMB 86.414 billion, up 14.44 percent year on year, while it achieved a net profit of RMB 4.374 billion, down 21.09 percent year on year.

Previously, CITIC Special Steel has had four quality special steel production bases, including Jiangsu Province-based Jiangyin Xingcheng Special Steel, Hubei Province-based Daye Special Steel, Shandong Province-based Qingdao Special Steel and Jiangsu Province-based Jingjiang Special Steel.

The addition of Nanjing Steel will increase CITIC’s special steel capacity to more than 30 million mt annually, which will consolidate its leading position in the special steel industry, while the move will improve Nanjing Steel’s profitability at the same time.


Tags: China Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices move sideways

06 Dec | Tube and Pipe

Local Chinese scrap prices fluctuate in limited range as mills cautious on building stocks

06 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Shagang Group raises local steel plate prices by RMB 100/mt for December

06 Dec | Flats and Slab

Ex-China stainless steel prices edge down

06 Dec | Flats and Slab

China Institute of Metal Mining Economics: Iron ore prices bolstered despite sufficient supply

05 Dec | Steel News

Chinese HRC exporters maintain high prices despite worse mood in futures and local markets

05 Dec | Flats and Slab

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 2.3% in late Nov

05 Dec | Steel News

Ex-China steel plate prices rise further despite local market declines

04 Dec | Flats and Slab

Tangshan and Handan decide to initiate level II emergency response

04 Dec | Steel News

Shagang Group holds local HRC prices stable for December

04 Dec | Flats and Slab