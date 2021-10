Wuhan Iron and Steel to carry out 20-day maintenance on HR lines

Thursday, 30 September 2021 12:30:12 (GMT+3) | Shanghai



Wuhan Iron and Steel Co., Ltd., subsidiary of major Chinese steelmaker Baowu Group, has announced that it plans to carry out maintenance work during the October 21-November 9 period on its 1,580 mm hot rolled production lines, which will result in a shortfall of 150,000 mt in its HRC output.

