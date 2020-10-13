Worldsteel extends term of office of executive board of directors

Tuesday, 13 October 2020 17:09:45 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The World Steel Association (worldsteel) announced that its board of members has decided to extend the mandates of last year’s executive board of directors due to the coronavirus pandemic’s interference with their duties at the postponed annual general meeting of members and other steel meetings. Usually, the individuals on the executive board of directors hold office for one year.

Yu Yong will still assume the role of chairman. The vice chairmen are Sajjan Jindal and Andre Johannpeter. Mark Vassella remains as the treasurer of the board and Bernardo Velazquez as chairman of the International Stainless Steel Forum.

The board of members has welcomed Aço Verde do Brasil, Bangladesh Steel Re-Rolling Mills, Diler Iron and Steel Company Inc., Feng Hsin Steel Co. Ltd., Grupo Acerero, Kaptan Demir Çelik Endüstrisi ve Ticaret A.Ş., Kroman Çelik Sanayii A.Ş. as new regular members.