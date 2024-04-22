﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Acciaierie d’Italia’s industrial plan ready, potential investors interested

Monday, 22 April 2024 15:21:22 (GMT+3)   |   Brescia
       

There are currently four companies interested in taking over Italian steelmaker Acciaierie d’Italia, according to the Italian business newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore. The potential investors are the Italy’s Arvedi, Ukraine's Metinvest, India's Vulcan Green Steel (Jindal Group) and German-based Steel Mont. In the meantime, Arvedi and Metinvest are considering whether to bid separately or act jointly.

The commissioners for Acciaierie d’Italia, Giancarlo Quaranta, Giovanni Fiori, and Davide Tabarelli, have prepared an industrial plan to be presented next week in Brussels, which, as SteelOrbis previously reported, would be used to obtain a €320 million from the EU. According to the industrial plan, 70 percent of this amount would be used immediately to cover the maintenance works. The industrial plan’s objective is to reach production of 5 million mt in 2025 with blast furnaces Nos. 1 and 2, then rising to 6 million mt between 2026 and 2027. Upon the shutdown of these two blast furnaces, blast furnace No. 4 together with two other electric furnaces will produce 4 million mt.

Looking at the current situation at Acciaierie d'Italia, the company’s Taranto plant is currently in a complicated situation, as its pace of production could result in a maximum output of 1.3 million mt, which is only 20 percent of the six million mt target that would allow the plant to break even. The only functioning blast furnace in Taranto is BF No. 4, which is operating at 70 percent of its capacity with 4,500 mt of pig iron produced per day, while blast furnaces Nos. 1 and 2 have been idled since August 2023 and January 2024, respectively. Moreover, the crucible of BF No. 1 needs to be replaced. At the Genoa-Cornigliano plant, however, the tin plate cycle has restarted.


Tags: China European Union Steelmaking 

Similar articles

EU orders registration of HR stainless steel from China, Taiwan, Indonesia

27 Jan | Steel News

EU initiates AD duty probe on HR stainless steel from China, Taiwan and Indonesia

15 Aug | Steel News

World crude steel output up 5.7 percent in January-March

24 Apr | Steel News

World crude steel output up 0.4 percent in January-November

21 Dec | Steel News

Chinese billet export offers to Italy

22 Jul | Longs and Billet

EUROFER calls for policy makers to resist MES for China ahead of EU-China summit

13 Jul | Steel News

EUROFER welcomes European parliament’s rejection of MES for China

12 May | Steel News

Fitch: Market economy status for China would limit EU’s import tariffs

25 Mar | Steel News

EU hold limited AD order review on cast iron pipe fittings from China and Thailand

25 Nov | Steel News

EU to continue collecting AD duty from Chinese wire rod imports

27 Oct | Steel News