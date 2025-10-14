 |  Login 
Worldsteel elects Uğur Dalbeler as chairman for 2025-26 period

Tuesday, 14 October 2025 09:48:37 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The World Steel Association (worldsteel) has announced that it has elected new members of its executive board of directors for the 2025-26 period.

Uğur Dalbeler, CEO of Turkish steel producer Çolakoğlu Metalurji A.Ş., will hold the position of chairman, replacing Thachat Viswanath Narendran, Tata Steel’s chief executive officer and managing director, who is elected as one of the new vice-chairmen of the board. Abdulqader Almubarak, CEO of Saudi Iron and Steel Company (Hadeed), will be the other vice-chairman. The new officers and member of the executive board of directors will hold office for one year.

Dalbeler was one of the vice-chairmen for the 2024-25 period along with Leon Topalian, CEO of US-based Nucor Corporation, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

Meanwhile, Dalbeler also holds positions on various national and international platforms, including the board of directors of the Turkish Steel Producers Association, vice president of the Turkish Steel Exporters' Association, and board member of IREPAS, the global association for long steel producers and exporters. His election as worldsteel president is expected to strengthen the Turkish steel industry’s international influence.


Tags: World Steelmaking 

