World crude steel output stable in October

Global crude steel production in October this year moved sideways year on year at 147.3 million mt, according to the World Steel Association (worldsteel).

In the January-October period this year, global crude steel production decreased by 3.9 percent year on year to 1.55 billion mt.

In October, crude steel output in Asia amounted to 107.3 million mt, up by 5.8 percent, with China’s output at 79.8 million mt, up 11 percent, with 7.3 million mt produced by Japan, decreasing by 10.6 percent, 10.5 million mt produced by India, increasing by 2.7 percent, and 5.1 million mt produced by South Korea, falling by 12.1 percent - with all comparisons on year-on-year basis.

EU-27 countries produced 11.3 million mt of crude steel in October, down by 17.5 percent year on year. In the given period, Germany’s output was 3.1 million mt, down 14.4 percent year on year.

Turkey produced 2.9 million mt of crude steel in October, with a 17.8 percent decrease compared to the same month in the previous year. The CIS registered a crude steel output of 6.7 million mt, dropping by 23.7 percent on year-on-year basis, with Russia’s estimated output at 5.8 million mt, down 11.5 percent year on year.

In North America, in October, crude steel output totaled 9.2 million mt, falling by 7.7 percent, with the US producing 6.7 million mt, falling by 8.9 percent, both year on year. Crude steel output in South America in October amounted to 3.7 million mt, decreasing by 3.2 percent compared to the same month in the previous year, with Brazil’s output totaling 2.8 million mt, falling by 4.5 percent year on year.

In the given month, Africa produced 1.4 million mt of crude steel, up by 2.3 percent year on year. In the Middle East, crude steel output totaled 4 million mt, rising by 6.7 percent, with Iran’s output at 2.9 million mt, increasing by 3.5 percent, both year on year.