World crude steel output down 5.1 percent in April

Global crude steel production in April this year decreased by 5.1 percent year on year to 162.7 million mt, according to the World Steel Association (worldsteel).

In April, crude steel output in Asia amounted to 121.4 million mt, down by four percent, with China’s estimated output at 92.8 million mt, down 5.2 percent, 7.5 million mt produced by Japan, decreasing by 4.4 percent, 10.1 million mt produced by India, increasing by 6.2 percent, and 5.5 million mt produced by South Korea, falling by 4.1 percent - with all comparisons on year-on-year basis.

EU-27 countries produced 12.3 million mt of crude steel in April, down by 5.4 percent year on year. In the given period, Germany’s output was 3.3 million mt, down 1.1 percent year on year.

Turkey produced 3.4 million mt of crude steel in April, with a 1.6 percent increase compared to the same month in the previous year. The CIS registered a crude steel output of 7.3 million mt, dropping by 18.4 percent on year-on-year basis, with Russia’s estimated output at 6.4 million mt, up 0.6 percent year on year.

In North America, in April, crude steel output totaled 9.4 million mt, falling by 5.1 percent, with the US producing 6.9 million mt, falling by 3.9 percent, both year on year. Crude steel output in South America in April amounted to 3.6 million mt, decreasing by 4.8 percent compared to the same month in the previous year, with Brazil’s output totaling 2.9 million mt, falling by 4.0 percent year on year.

In the given month, Africa produced 1.2 million mt of crude steel, down by 5.4 percent year on year. In the Middle East, crude steel output totaled 3.3 million mt, falling by 14.5 percent, with Iran’s estimated output at 2.2 million mt, decreasing by 20.7 percent, both year on year.