World crude steel output down five percent in April

Wednesday, 22 May 2024 13:43:04 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Global crude steel production in April this year decreased by 5.0 percent year on year to 155.7 million mt, according to the World Steel Association (worldsteel).

In the January-April period this year, global crude steel production decreased by 0.9 percent year on year to 625.4 million mt.

In April, crude steel output in Asia amounted to 114.8 million mt, down 5.8 percent, with China’s output at 85.9 million mt, down 7.2 percent, with 7.1 million mt produced by Japan, decreasing by 2.5 percent, 12.1 million mt produced by India, rising by 3.6 percent, and 5.1 million mt produced by South Korea, moving down by 10.4 percent - with all comparisons on year-on-year basis.

EU-27 countries produced 11.3 million mt of crude steel in April, up by 1.1 percent year on year. In the given period, Germany’s output amounted to 3.4 million mt, up 6.4 percent year on year.

Turkey produced 2.8 million mt of crude steel in April with a 4.5 percent increase compared to the same month in the previous year. The CIS registered a crude steel output of 7.4 million mt, decreasing by 3.5 percent on year-on-year basis, with Russia’s estimated output at 6.2 million mt, down 5.7 percent year on year.

In North America, in April, crude steel output totaled 8.9 million mt, down by 5.2 percent year on year, with the US producing 6.7 million mt, falling by 2.8 percent, both year on year. Crude steel output in South America in April amounted to 3.4 million mt, decreasing by 3.9 percent compared to the same month in the previous year, with Brazil’s output totaling 2.7 million mt, down by 2.1 percent year on year.

In the given month, Africa produced 1.4 million mt of crude steel, increasing by 1.8 percent year on year. In the Middle East, crude steel output totaled 4.6 million mt, moving down by 8.2 percent.