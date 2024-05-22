﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

World crude steel output down five percent in April

Wednesday, 22 May 2024 13:43:04 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Global crude steel production in April this year decreased by 5.0 percent year on year to 155.7 million mt, according to the World Steel Association (worldsteel).

In the January-April period this year, global crude steel production decreased by 0.9 percent year on year to 625.4 million mt. 

In April, crude steel output in Asia amounted to 114.8 million mt, down 5.8 percent, with China’s output at 85.9 million mt, down 7.2 percent, with 7.1 million mt produced by Japan, decreasing by 2.5 percent, 12.1 million mt produced by India, rising by 3.6 percent, and 5.1 million mt produced by South Korea, moving down by 10.4 percent - with all comparisons on year-on-year basis. 

EU-27 countries produced 11.3 million mt of crude steel in April, up by 1.1 percent year on year. In the given period, Germany’s output amounted to 3.4 million mt, up 6.4 percent year on year. 

Turkey produced 2.8 million mt of crude steel in April with a 4.5 percent increase compared to the same month in the previous year. The CIS registered a crude steel output of 7.4 million mt, decreasing by 3.5 percent on year-on-year basis, with Russia’s estimated output at 6.2 million mt, down 5.7 percent year on year. 

In North America, in April, crude steel output totaled 8.9 million mt, down by 5.2 percent year on year, with the US producing 6.7 million mt, falling by 2.8 percent, both year on year. Crude steel output in South America in April amounted to 3.4 million mt, decreasing by 3.9 percent compared to the same month in the previous year, with Brazil’s output totaling 2.7 million mt, down by 2.1 percent year on year. 

In the given month, Africa produced 1.4 million mt of crude steel, increasing by 1.8 percent year on year. In the Middle East, crude steel output totaled 4.6 million mt, moving down by 8.2 percent. 


Tags: Crude Steel Raw Mat World Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Metinvest’s pig iron and crude steel outputs decrease in Q1

21 May | Steel News

China’s crude steel output falls at faster pace in Jan-Apr, providing some support for prices

17 May | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output down 0.36% in early May, inventory up 2.51%

16 May | Steel News

Ukraine’s ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih manages to increase output in April with modernization works

14 May | Steel News

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal sees higher pig iron and crude steel outputs in Jan-Apr

13 May | Steel News

Ukraine’s pig iron output up 25.1 percent in Jan-Apr

10 May | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output up 3.8% in late April, inventory down 12.34%

09 May | Steel News

Turkey’s Kardemir posts higher net profit for 2023, sales revenues drop

03 May | Steel News

ArcelorMittal sees lower net profit and sales revenues in Q1

02 May | Steel News

Somanath Tripathy at IREPAS: India’s total scrap consumption to increase to 35.6 million mt in 2024

29 Apr | Steel News