Steel production in Argentina increases sharply in April

Monday, 27 May 2024 09:28:48 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

According to the Argentine chamber of the steel industry, Acero Argentino (AA), the country’s crude steel production has reached 316,900 mt in April, against 241,400 mt in March.

According to AA, such increase chiefly reflects a poor base of comparison, as during March the crude steel production was negatively affected by a six-day general strike by workers linked to the UOM union, and a stoppage of production at the Acindar plants.

Under the same comparative basis, the production of HRC increased by 39.3 percent to 171,500 mt, the production of CRC increased by 34.9 percent to 81,100 mt and the production of long products increased by 34.9 percent to 114,200 mt.

When compared to April 2023, the numbers show crude steel production declining by 26.3 percent, HRC production declining by 20.9 percent, CRC production declining by 28.6 percent and long products production declining by 38.3 percent.

According to AA, demand from the industrial sector has not seen signs of recovery, with the sole exception of the energy sector, while the domestic appliances sector remains the most affected by the economic crisis affecting the country.

Civil construction remains on hold, waiting for the approval of a program of works by the government, while the automotive and packaging sectors maintain stability of demand.

The sector of machinery and agriculture implements maintain positive perspectives in relation to the next heavy agriculture crop, although no positive signs of recovery have been seen so far.


