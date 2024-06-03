Liquid steel consumption in Mexico up in April

Monday, 03 June 2024 09:22:57 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Liquid steel consumption in Mexico increased 12.2 percent, year-over-year in April. Thus, it exceeded the annual decline of 6.0 percent in March. The volume consumed was 2.85 million metric tons (mt), a volume that ranks as the fourth highest in the last 42 months, according to data from the Mexican Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry (Canacero) reviewed by SteelOrbis.

From November 2020 to date (42 months), the highest consumption of primary steel in Mexico was recorded in 2023. In May, 2.86 million mt were consumed, in August 2.87 million mt and in July 2.90 million mt.

Production remains in negative territory. In April, it decreased 8.3 percent, year-over-year, to 1.28 million mt. There are 17 consecutive months with annual decline. Additionally, the reported volume is the sixth lowest in the last 42 months.

The most recent annual data from World Steel Association, for 2022, places Mexico as the world's fourteenth largest steel producer. However, these data still include the production of the giant Altos Hornos de México (AHMSA) with an annual production capacity of 5.5 million mt, which stopped producing in January 2023 due to insolvency.

In the accumulated period until April, primary steel consumption increased 5.7 percent to 10.78 million mt. Primary steel production decreased 9.6 percent to 5.08 million mt.