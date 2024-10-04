 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Mexico...

Mexico sees declines in liquid steel production in August

Friday, 04 October 2024 10:23:48 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Liquid steel production in Mexico totaled 1.10 million metric tons (mt) in August, 17.2 percent less, year-over-year. This is 21 consecutive months of contraction (since December 2022), and in the last 30 months (since March 2022) it has accumulated 28 months with a reduction in production, according to data from the Mexican Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry (Canacero) reviewed by SteelOrbis.

The volume of liquid steel production in Mexico in August is the third lowest in the last 46 months (since November 2020), only surpassed by the 934,000 mt of last July and the 920,000 mt of last June.

On the side of crude steel consumption in Mexico, in August it also remained in negative territory. August consumption was 2.60 million mt, down 11.7 percent year-on-year. This is the fourth consecutive annual decline.

In the January-August period, production decreased 17.2 percent or 1.9 million mt to 9.2 million mt. Consumption totaled 21.0 million mt, down 4.0 percent or 875,000 mt compared to the January-August period of last year.


Tags: Crude Steel Raw Mat Mexico North America Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal reports higher outputs for January-September

02 Oct | Steel News

US raw steel production down 3.6 percent week-on-week

30 Sep | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output up 2.7% in mid-September, stocks also up

26 Sep | Steel News

German crude steel output increases by four percent in January-August

25 Sep | Steel News

World crude steel output down 6.5 percent in August

24 Sep | Steel News

UNESID: Spanish steel output down 21.3 percent in July from June

24 Sep | Steel News

US raw steel production down 2.4 percent week-on-week

24 Sep | Steel News

Steel production in Argentina increases in August

23 Sep | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 3.2 percent in August from July

20 Sep | Steel News

China’s crude steel output down 6.05% in Aug from July, to rebound in Sept

18 Sep | Steel News