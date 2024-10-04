Mexico sees declines in liquid steel production in August

Liquid steel production in Mexico totaled 1.10 million metric tons (mt) in August, 17.2 percent less, year-over-year. This is 21 consecutive months of contraction (since December 2022), and in the last 30 months (since March 2022) it has accumulated 28 months with a reduction in production, according to data from the Mexican Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry (Canacero) reviewed by SteelOrbis.

The volume of liquid steel production in Mexico in August is the third lowest in the last 46 months (since November 2020), only surpassed by the 934,000 mt of last July and the 920,000 mt of last June.

On the side of crude steel consumption in Mexico, in August it also remained in negative territory. August consumption was 2.60 million mt, down 11.7 percent year-on-year. This is the fourth consecutive annual decline.

In the January-August period, production decreased 17.2 percent or 1.9 million mt to 9.2 million mt. Consumption totaled 21.0 million mt, down 4.0 percent or 875,000 mt compared to the January-August period of last year.