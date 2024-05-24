CISA mills’ daily steel output up 0.81% in mid-May, inventory up 3.36%

Friday, 24 May 2024 10:45:52 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in mid-May (May 11-20) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.2092 million mt, up 0.81 percent compared to early May (May 1-10) this year.

In early May, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China had totaled 2.1915 million mt, down 0.36 percent compared to late April (April 21-30) this year.

Inventory levels of the large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China increased. As of May 20, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 16.8264 million mt, rising by 547,000 mt or 3.36 percent compared to May 10.