﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

World crude steel output down 0.1 percent in 2023

Thursday, 25 January 2024 17:16:33 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Global crude steel production in December last year decreased by 5.3 percent year on year and was down by 6.3 percent month on month to 135.7 million mt, according to the World Steel Association (worldsteel).    

In 2023, global crude steel production decreased by 0.1 percent year on year to 1.85 billion mt.  

Asia recorded the biggest crude steel output in 2023, increasing by 0.7 percent to 1.37 billion mt. EU-27 countries followed Asia with 126.3 million mt of crude steel production, down by 7.4 percent. North America posted 109.6 million mt, down by 1.7 percent, while the CIS produced 88.1 million mt of crude steel, up by 4.5 percent.  

In December, crude steel output in Asia amounted to 96.4 million mt, down 9.7 percent, with China’s output at 67.4 million mt, down 14.9 percent, with 12.1 million mt produced by India, up by 9.5 percent, 7.0 million mt produced by Japan, rising by 1.1 percent, and 5.4 million mt produced by South Korea, moving up by 2.7 percent - with all comparisons on year-on-year basis.    

EU-27 countries produced 9.1 million mt of crude steel in December, up by 2.7 percent year on year. In the given period, Germany’s output amounted to 2.6 million mt, down 2.3 percent year on year.    

Turkey produced 3.2 million mt of crude steel in December with a 21.2 percent increase compared to the same month in 2022. The CIS registered a crude steel output of 7.1 million mt, advancing by 11.8 percent on year-on-year basis, with Russia’s estimated output at 6.0 million mt, up 4.3 percent year on year.    

In North America, in December, crude steel output totaled 9.3 million mt, up by 5.3 percent year on year, with the US producing 6.8 million mt, growing by 7.6 percent, both year on year. Crude steel output in South America in December amounted to 3.2 million mt, decreasing by 3.2 percent compared to the same month in 2022, with Brazil’s output totaling 2.5 million mt, increasing by 0.9 percent year on year.    

In the given month, Africa produced 1.9 million mt of crude steel, increasing by 17.7 percent year on year. In the Middle East, crude steel output totaled 4.9 million mt, moving up by 9.6 percent.    


Tags: Crude Steel Raw Mat World Steelmaking 

Similar articles

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih’s capacity usage at 25-40% in 2023 due to impact of war

25 Jan | Steel News

German crude steel output decreases by 3.9 percent in 2023

24 Jan | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output up 3.7 percent in mid-January

24 Jan | Steel News

China posts stable crude steel output for 2023 amid declines in Q4, after decreases in previous two years

17 Jan | Steel News

China Baowu Group produces 130.8 million mt of crude steel in 2023

16 Jan | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output up 21.19 percent in early January

15 Jan | Steel News

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal posts higher outputs for 2023, plans stable outputs in 2024

05 Jan | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output down 13.63 percent in late December

05 Jan | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output down 0.14 percent in mid-December

25 Dec | Steel News

JISF expects Japanese crude steel output and demand to be flat in 2024

22 Dec | Steel News