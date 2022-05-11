﻿
English
Workers' union sends ultimatum to CSN

Wednesday, 11 May 2022
       

The union representing the workers of Brazilian flats producer CSN informed the company that a general strike will be formally declared, as the company did not return to negotiations after a proposal was rejected by the workers on April 27.

According to the union, if the negotiations are not restarted, the legal process of the strike will be started, with the approval of the workers in a formal meeting and previous information to the company.

The union and CSN are in a dispute about the dismissal of some workers during partial stoppages in different sectors of the company, declared by a group not representing the union.

An order by a labor court to reintegrate the workers was not immediately followed by CSN, which is reportedly contesting it in an upper court. The union did not establish a deadline for receiving an answer from CSN.


