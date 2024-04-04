﻿
CSN rejects collective agreement from workers at main plant

Thursday, 04 April 2024 22:03:20 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian steel and iron ore producer CSN has reportedly rejected the 62 items that were submitted by workers of its Volta Redonda plant, as part of the collective agreement for salaries and benefits for 2024.

According to the local press, the representatives of the company suggested that the collective agreement should be based on the same conditions that were accepted by the workers of the CSN Porto Real plant on March 28.

The conditions accepted by the workers of CSN Porto Real include a readjustment by 3.4 percent for salaries of up to the equivalent to $1,000, and 2.4 percent for the salaries that exceed that amount.

According to sources, the workers of the Volta Redonda plant have asked for increases far higher than those, which could lead to disputes that could result in strikes.

The workers of the Volta Redonda plant will meet again on April 10 to discuss the counterproposal offered by CSN.


Tags: Brazil South America Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (CSN) 

