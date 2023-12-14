﻿
English
CSN unveils investment plans and expectations

Thursday, 14 December 2023 21:13:24 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian steel and iron ore producer CSN informed that it will invest $1.58 billion between 2023 and 2028 for technological updates in its steel production assets.

According to the company, such investment has the potential to increase the EBITDA of the area by $560 million per year from 2028.

In the iron ore area, CSN plans to produce between 42.0 million mt and 43.5 million mt in 2024, 42 million mt in 2025, 44 million mt in 2026, 53 million mt in 2027 and 68 million mt in 2028. Such volumes include acquisitions from third parties.

The production costs for iron ore, including mining, railroad transportation and port expenses, should stay between $21.5/mt and $23.0/mt in 2024.

CSN has also updated information on investments in its mining area, increasing from today’s $2.76 billion between 2023 and 2027 to $3.06 billion between 2023 and 2028.

The company added that its expectations for the consolidated EBITDA in 2028 should vary between $3.92 billion and $7.52 billion, with premises that the 62 percent iron ore price will have an annual average price between $90/mt to $150/mt, while the HRC price (China export) would vary between $550/mt and $650/mt.


