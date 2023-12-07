﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

CSN-Ternium long term dispute could be solved next week

Thursday, 07 December 2023 21:02:18 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The Brazilian upper court of justice, STJ, is about to conclude a dispute between the steel producers CSN and Ternium, in relation to the acquisition of a capital stake of the steel producer Usiminas by Ternium in 2011.

When Ternium bought 27.7 percent of the Usiminas capital from shareholders Votorantim and Camargo Correa, CSN was also a shareholder of Usiminas.

Under Brazilian law, if the acquisition results in a change of control, the new controller has the obligation to offer the acquisition at the same price per share to the minority shareholders.

Ternium denies that the control of Usiminas was changed, but CSN insists that it was, claiming that it has an estimated $1.0 billion to receive from Ternium, a request that was already rejected when appealed to lower courts.

In the STJ process, two ministers have already voted in favor of CSN and two others in favor of Ternium. Next week, the fifth minister will unveil its vote, defining the winner of the dispute.


Tags: Brazil South America Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (CSN) 

Similar articles

CSN subsidiary hires Danieli to upgrade equipment

30 Oct | Steel News

High domestic prices reduce HDG export volume from Brazil

18 Sep | Flats and Slab

CSN Mineração and Itochu close iron ore export deal

31 Aug | Steel News

Brazil’s CSN not to bid for US Steel, though interested in expanding to North America

25 Aug | Steel News

CSN to start steel product production in São Paulo

17 Aug | Steel News

HDG export offers decline slightly in Brazil

15 Aug | Flats and Slab

CSN posts $58 million net profit for Q2

03 Aug | Steel News

CEO orders complete revamping of CSN steel plant in Brazil

31 Jul | Steel News

Iron ore mining performs better than steel production at CSN

29 Jun | Steel News

Workers approve agreement proposed by CSN

21 Jun | Steel News