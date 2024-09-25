 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Wire...

Wire consumption in Mexico up 10.1 percent in July

Wednesday, 25 September 2024 11:56:51 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Apparent consumption of steel wire in Mexico in July increased 10.1 percent, year-over-year, to 153,000 metric tons (mt). This breaks the negative trend of the last four months, according to data from the Mexican Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry (Canacero) reviewed by SteelOrbis.

Wire production in Mexico registered in July the second worst decline of the last 12 months with a drop of 23.1 percent, the worst drop of the period was in August with an annual drop of 41.6 percent. In that period, production decreased 10 times (7 times in double digits).

In the seven months to July, wire consumption in Mexico decreased 12.6 percent from January to July of last year, totaling 1.04 million mt, and production decreased 13.2 percent to 1.10 million mt. Exports decreased 10.9 percent to 189,000 mt.

According to industry data, wire producers in Mexico are ArcelorMittal, DeAcero, Grupo Acerero, Grupo Simec, Ternium and Tyasa.


Tags: Wire  Longs Mexico North America Steelmaking Consumption 

Similar articles

US drawn wire exports up 1.6 percent in July from June

25 Sep | Steel News

Turkey’s Çelik Halat ve Tel Sanayii posts net loss for H1

23 Sep | Steel News

France’s steel product export value down 9.1 percent in Jan-June

06 Sep | Steel News

France’s steel product import value down 11.7 percent in Jan-June

06 Sep | Steel News

US drawn wire exports up 15.9 percent in June from May

30 Aug | Steel News

Wire consumption in Mexico down 42 percent in June

28 Aug | Steel News

France’s steel product import value down 9.8 percent in Jan-May

07 Aug | Steel News

France’s steel product export value down 10.6 percent in Jan-May

07 Aug | Steel News

Wire consumption in Mexico down 14.7 percent in May

02 Aug | Steel News

Insteel Industries reports lower net earnings for fiscal Q3

22 Jul | Steel News