Wire consumption in Mexico up 10.1 percent in July

Apparent consumption of steel wire in Mexico in July increased 10.1 percent, year-over-year, to 153,000 metric tons (mt). This breaks the negative trend of the last four months, according to data from the Mexican Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry (Canacero) reviewed by SteelOrbis.

Wire production in Mexico registered in July the second worst decline of the last 12 months with a drop of 23.1 percent, the worst drop of the period was in August with an annual drop of 41.6 percent. In that period, production decreased 10 times (7 times in double digits).

In the seven months to July, wire consumption in Mexico decreased 12.6 percent from January to July of last year, totaling 1.04 million mt, and production decreased 13.2 percent to 1.10 million mt. Exports decreased 10.9 percent to 189,000 mt.

According to industry data, wire producers in Mexico are ArcelorMittal, DeAcero, Grupo Acerero, Grupo Simec, Ternium and Tyasa.