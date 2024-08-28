 |  Login 
Wire consumption in Mexico down 42 percent in June

Wednesday, 28 August 2024
       

Apparent consumption of steel wire in Mexico in June plummeted 42.5 percent, year-over-year, to 130,000 metric tons (mt). That volume is the fourth lowest in at least the last 30 months, according to data from the Mexican Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry (Canacero) reviewed by SteelOrbis.

In June, wire production in Mexico posted the seventh consecutive annual decline, 22.9 percent, year-over-year, to 135,000 mt. That volume is the lowest production in at least the last 30 months.

In the January-June period, wire consumption in Mexico decreased 15.6 percent compared to the first half of 2023, totaling 882,000 mt and production decreased 16.1 percent to 938,000 mt. Exports decreased by 10.5 percent to 162,000 mt in the given period.

According to industry data, wire producers in Mexico are ArcelorMittal, DeAcero, Grupo Acerero, Grupo Simec, Ternium and Tyasa.


