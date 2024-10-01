 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Mexico...

Mexico accepts DeAcero's sunset review request for galvanized iron wire mesh from China

Tuesday, 01 October 2024 10:03:27 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Mexico's highest international trade authority, the Ministry of Economy, reported that at the request of the Mexican steel company DeAcero, it agreed to initiate the second administrative procedure to examine the validity of countervailing duties on imports of galvanized iron wire mesh from China.

In October 2014, the Mexican government has imposed a countervailing duty equivalent to $2,080/mt. After the first sunset review, in November 2020 it decided to extend the same amount of the countervailing duty for five more years.

The product under investigation is imported into Mexico through the tariff codes: 7314.19.03, 7314.19.99 and 7314.31.01. The review period runs from August 1, 2023 to July 31, 2024, and the analysis period runs from August 1, 2019 to July 31, 2024.

In addition to the countervailing duty, the Mexican government reported that the product has a temporary tariff for countries with which Mexico does not have a free trade agreement, such as China.

For tariff code 7314.19.03, a 35 percent tariff is charged, and for tariff codes 7314.19.99 and 7314.31.01, a temporary tariff of 25 percent is charged. The validity is from April 2024 to April 2026.


Tags: Wire  Longs Mexico North America Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Liberty Steel and Wire reduces production until late October

27 Sep | Steel News

US drawn wire exports up 1.6 percent in July from June

25 Sep | Steel News

Wire consumption in Mexico up 10.1 percent in July

25 Sep | Steel News

Turkey’s Çelik Halat ve Tel Sanayii posts net loss for H1

23 Sep | Steel News

France’s steel product export value down 9.1 percent in Jan-June

06 Sep | Steel News

France’s steel product import value down 11.7 percent in Jan-June

06 Sep | Steel News

US drawn wire exports up 15.9 percent in June from May

30 Aug | Steel News

Wire consumption in Mexico down 42 percent in June

28 Aug | Steel News

France’s steel product import value down 9.8 percent in Jan-May

07 Aug | Steel News

France’s steel product export value down 10.6 percent in Jan-May

07 Aug | Steel News