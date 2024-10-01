Mexico accepts DeAcero's sunset review request for galvanized iron wire mesh from China

Mexico's highest international trade authority, the Ministry of Economy, reported that at the request of the Mexican steel company DeAcero, it agreed to initiate the second administrative procedure to examine the validity of countervailing duties on imports of galvanized iron wire mesh from China.

In October 2014, the Mexican government has imposed a countervailing duty equivalent to $2,080/mt. After the first sunset review, in November 2020 it decided to extend the same amount of the countervailing duty for five more years.



The product under investigation is imported into Mexico through the tariff codes: 7314.19.03, 7314.19.99 and 7314.31.01. The review period runs from August 1, 2023 to July 31, 2024, and the analysis period runs from August 1, 2019 to July 31, 2024.



In addition to the countervailing duty, the Mexican government reported that the product has a temporary tariff for countries with which Mexico does not have a free trade agreement, such as China.



For tariff code 7314.19.03, a 35 percent tariff is charged, and for tariff codes 7314.19.99 and 7314.31.01, a temporary tariff of 25 percent is charged. The validity is from April 2024 to April 2026.