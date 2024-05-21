﻿
English
Wire consumption in Mexico down 16 percent in March

Tuesday, 21 May 2024 09:20:59 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Apparent consumption of steel wire in Mexico in March again decreased 16.0 percent, year-over-year, to 131,000 metric tons (mt). That volume is the third lowest in at least the last 27 months, according to data from the Mexican Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry (Canacero) reviewed by SteelOrbis.

In the last 27 months, the highest consumption was recorded in May 2022 with 219,000 mt. In contrast, the minimum was in December 2023 with 94,000 mt (the first time in the period that less than 100,000 mt was consumed per month), the second lowest consumption was in December 2022 with 102,000 mt and the third lowest is reported today.

In March, wire production in Mexico registered the fourth consecutive annual decrease of 15.3 percent, year-over-year, to 144,000 mt. It is the second lowest volume in at least the last 27 months. In December 2023 and March of this year, the same consumption volume was recorded and the lowest was in July 2023 with 141,000 mt.

In the last 12 months to March, wire production recorded 10 decreases and only two increases: September (3.7 percent) and November (2.2 percent).

In export, the volume decreased 6.1 percent to 31,000 mt. In Canacero's list of the 10 most imported finished steel products, there are no records of wire.

As of March, wire consumption in Mexico decreased 5.9 percent compared to the first quarter of 2023, totaling 458,000 mt and production decreased 7.1 percent to 487,000 mt. Exports decreased 4.1 percent to 83,000 mt.

According to industry data, the wire producers in Mexico are ArcelorMittal, DeAcero, Grupo Acerero, Grupo Simec, Ternium and Tyasa.


