Wire consumption in Mexico down 14.7 percent in May

Friday, 02 August 2024 10:55:21 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Apparent consumption of steel wire in Mexico in May decreased 14.7 percent, year-over-year, to 145,000 metric tons (mt), the third consecutive annual decrease, according to data from the Mexican Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry (Canacero) reviewed by SteelOrbis.

In the last 12 months, consumption decreased eight times and of the four increases, this year it was only in February with a marginal increase of 0.6 percent.

Wire production in Mexico in May accumulated the sixth consecutive annual decrease, now 14.7 percent, year-over-year, to 157,000 mt.

In the last 12 months to May, wire production recorded 10 decreases and only two increases: September (3.7 percent) and November (2.2 percent) of last year.

In export, the volume remained unchanged at 59,000 mt. In Canacero's list of the 10 most imported finished steel products, there are no records of wire.

In the January- May period, wire consumption decreased 8.1 percent compared to the January-May 2023 period, totaling 752,000 mt and production decreased 9.1 percent to 803,000 mt. Exports decreased 8.7 percent to 138,000 mt.


