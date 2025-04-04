 |  Login 
Voestalpine completes modernization of BOF No. 4 converter at Donawitz

Friday, 04 April 2025 15:06:09 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Austrian steelmaker Voestalpine AG has completed modernization works of its BOF No. 4 at Donawitz, according to UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies. The BOF converter has a 67 mt capacity.

Voestalpine decided to invest in an upgrade after the previous converter reached the end of its lifetime. The upgrade carried out by Primetals includes a new air-cooling system which significantly reduces the operating temperature, resulting in a longer lifetime. Another key feature of the converter is a maintenance-free suspension system which stabilizes the converter and allows thermal expansion in all directions.

Voestalpine produces about 1.65 million mt of high-quality raw steel annually at Donawitz, where the majority of semi products processed are shipped to other group companies, including Voestalpine Rail Technology, Voestalpine Wire Technology, and Voestalpine Tubulars for further processing.


Tags: Austria European Union Steelmaking Voestalpine 

