﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Vietnam’s steel exports increase by 41 percent in January-September

Thursday, 14 October 2021 11:21:56 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In September this year, Vietnam’s steel exports amounted to 1.35 million mt, down 11.7 percent compared to August, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.

In the January-September period this year, Vietnam’s steel exports increased by 41.0 percent year on year to 9.86 million mt.

Vietnam’s main steel export markets

Country

September (mt)

Y-o-y change (%)

January-September (mt)

Y-o-y change (%)

China

339,466

-26.2

2,121,716

-16.2

US

127,536

678.0

665,495

353.1

Belgium

117,529

2,145.1

613,875

835.5

Philippines

107,868

49.5

620,191

64.4

Cambodia

95,795

-29.4

964,895

-18.3

Tags: Southeast Asia  imp/exp statistics  Viet Nam  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

13 Oct

Vietnam’s steel imports down in Sept from Aug, scrap imports rise
13 Oct

Taiwan’s scrap imports down 20.2 percent in January-September
07 Oct

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat’s steel sales up 43 percent in Jan-Sept
27 Sep

Vietnam’s steel output, sales and exports rise in January-August
20 Sep

Vietnam’s steel exports increase by 43.4 percent in January-August