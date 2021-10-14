Vietnam’s steel exports increase by 41 percent in January-September

Thursday, 14 October 2021 11:21:56 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In September this year, Vietnam’s steel exports amounted to 1.35 million mt, down 11.7 percent compared to August, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.

In the January-September period this year, Vietnam’s steel exports increased by 41.0 percent year on year to 9.86 million mt.

