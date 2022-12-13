﻿
English
Vietnam’s steel exports down 37.8 percent in January-November

Tuesday, 13 December 2022 14:57:32 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In November this year, Vietnam’s steel exports amounted to 587,156 mt, up 10.4 percent compared to October, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs. Meanwhile, in the January-November period this year, Vietnam’s steel exports decreased by 37.8 percent year on year to 6.46 million mt.

Vietnam’s main steel export markets

Country

November (mt)

Y-o-y change (%)

January-November (mt)

Y-o-y change (%)

US

84,664

-39.9

623,515

-31.9

Cambodia

68,902

-19.6

1,103,462

-2.5

Malaysia

66,595

-13.0

674,170

-0.9

Italy

59,561

+40.1

654,948

+30.9

Indonesia

47,565

+92.7

447,485

-3.9

Philippines

30,792

-54.8

405,667

-42.2

South Korea

30,697

-39.2

443,374

+35.6

Tags: Vietnam Southeast Asia Imp/exp Statistics 

