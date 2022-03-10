Vietnam’s steel exports decrease by 20.9 percent in Jan-Feb

In February this year, Vietnam’s steel exports amounted to 542,137 mt, down 33.5 percent compared to January, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.
In the January-February period this year, Vietnam’s steel exports decreased by 20.9 percent year on year to 1.33 million mt.
Vietnam’s main steel export markets
|
Country
|
February (mt)
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
January-February (mt)
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
Cambodia
|
95,549
|
6.8
|
211,977
|
-2.6
|
Malaysia
|
72,294
|
38.2
|
128,464
|
16.2
|
South Korea
|
55,677
|
209.1
|
91,605
|
102.0
|
Italy
|
51,057
|
49.7
|
77,919
|
11.8
|
Taiwan
|
30,183
|
231.2
|
49,836
|
-18.3