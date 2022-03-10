﻿
English
Vietnam’s steel exports decrease by 20.9 percent in Jan-Feb

Thursday, 10 March 2022 11:38:05 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In February this year, Vietnam’s steel exports amounted to 542,137 mt, down 33.5 percent compared to January, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.

In the January-February period this year, Vietnam’s steel exports decreased by 20.9 percent year on year to 1.33 million mt.

Vietnam’s main steel export markets

Country

February (mt)

Y-o-y change (%)

January-February (mt)

Y-o-y change (%)

Cambodia

95,549

6.8

211,977

-2.6

Malaysia

72,294

38.2

128,464

16.2

South Korea

55,677

209.1

91,605

102.0

Italy

51,057

49.7

77,919

11.8

Taiwan

30,183

231.2

49,836

-18.3

Tags: imp/exp statistics  Southeast Asia  Viet Nam

