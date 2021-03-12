﻿
English
Vietnam’s Hoa Sen Group sets new galvanized sheet export record in Feb

Friday, 12 March 2021 11:10:56 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Vietnam-based steelmaker Hoa Sen Group (HSG) has announced that it set a new record, exporting 121,000 mt of galvanized steel sheet in February this year, even though many production and business activities in Vietnam and many Asian countries were halted during the month for the Lunar New Year holiday. In terms of value, the company’s galvanized steel sheet exports exceeded $100 million in the given month.

HSG currently leads and accounts for nearly half of galvanized steel sheet export volume of the whole Vietnamese industry, with extensive export channels to more than 85 countries and territories. During the holiday, HSG’s export activities continued. A series of large shipments were exported right in the first days of the year, signaling a bustling year in the company’s export business.

According to a report by the Vietnam Steel Association, in the domestic market in the first month of 2021, the company was in a leading position in the galvanized steel sheet segment with a 37.5 percent market share, up from a 33.4 percent market share in 2020. Meanwhile, in January this year the company sold 40,359 mt of steel pipes, equal to a 22.76 percent share of the steel pipe market.


