Vietnam’s Hoa Phat’s construction steel exports exceed 1 million mt in Jan-Sept

Wednesday, 12 October 2022 11:31:18 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Vietnam-based steel producer Hoa Phat Group has announced that it produced more than six million mt of crude steel in the first nine months of this year, remaining stable year on year, while its sales of steel products including construction steel, hot rolled coil (HRC) and billet reached 5.7 million mt, up by three percent compared to the same period last year. In particular, construction steel sales increased by 24 percent to 3.4 million mt, while its construction steel exports exceeded one million mt. The company’s HRC sales totaled more than two million mt, increasing by five percent year on year. The company also sold 577,000 mt of pipes and 249,000 mt of galvanized steel in the given period.

In September, the sales volume of billet products, construction steel and HRC totaled 555,000 mt. The company’s construction steel sales in September amounted to 318,000 mt, decreasing by three percent year on year, while its HRC sales totaled 228,000 mt, increasing by 29 percent compared to September 2021.

Storms and severe weather affected construction activities in September. In the given month, the company’s pipe sales amounted to about 76,000 mt, up by 94 percent, while its galvanized sheet sales doubled, both compared to the same month last year.