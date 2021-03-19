Vietnam’s Hoa Phat to export PC strand to US

Friday, 19 March 2021 14:14:55 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Vietnam-based steelmaker Hoa Phat Group has announced that it has signed a contract to export more than 2,000 mt of pre-stressed concrete steel strand (PC strand) to a partner from the US to be delivered this month. The company is the first in Vietnam that can produce this specialty steel.

The company’s PC strand plant, which is located at Hoa Phat Dung Quat Steel Integrated Complex, has an annual capacity of nearly 300,000 mt, including more than 200,000 mt of pre-stressed concrete steel bar (PC Bar) and over 80,000 mt of PC Strand. The company’s PC strand product meets the American standards of ASTM A416/A416M-17, ensuring mechanical properties, compressive tensile strength and other technical standards.

PC Strand is commonly used in large-scale projects that require engineering and high safety such as bridges, railways, highways, industrial buildings and stadiums.