Vetorial resumes blast furnace in Brazil

Monday, 30 August 2021 17:59:25 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian steelmaker Vetorial Siderurgia has resumed a blast furnace at its Ribas do Rio Pardo mill, located in the city of Campo Grande, in the state of Mato Grosso do Sul, according to a media report.

The company halted operations in 2014 due to a sluggish domestic and foreign pig iron market. According to a media report, both the blast furnace and pig iron output resumed this weekend, following an investment of BRL 25 million ($4.8 million).

The blast furnace will now produce 237,000 mt/year of pig iron.


