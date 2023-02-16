﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Vesuvius Group to invest $61 million to expand refractory capacities in India

Thursday, 16 February 2023 11:24:20 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Global refractory making major Vesuvius Group will invest an estimated $61 million in its Indian arm to expand production and manufacturing bases across the country, a company official said on Thursday, February 16.

“We are expanding our plants in India supplying technological driven products to steel and foundry industries with our sales turnover crossing the $207 million per year mark,” Vesuvius Group chief executive Patrick Andre said.

Vesuvius India operates plants across the country at Kolkata, Vishakhapatnam, Pune, Pondicherry and Mehsana.

Andre inaugurated the expanded capacity of the Kolkata plant which will see a 35 percent increase in monthly refractory product output.

“With so many new steel plants coming up and existing ones expanding capacity, the demand for black refractories produced by us is on a sharp rise. Tata Steel, JSW, ArcelorMittal, SAIL, and many other steel giants have been using our products for decades,” Biswadip Gupta, chairman of Vesuvius India, said.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Investments 

Similar articles

Telangana government conducts groundbreaking at site of JSW Steel’s greenfield project

15 Feb | Steel News

Tata Steel starts construction of scrap-based mill in northern Indian state of Punjab

25 Jan | Steel News

Odisha government grants formal approval to AMNS Limited’s greenfield steel mill project

20 Jan | Steel News

India’s Hi-Tech Pipes Limited to build new pipe manufacturing unit

09 Jan | Steel News

India’s Andhra Pradesh state approves steel mill project by JSW Steel

13 Dec | Steel News

India’s AMNS receives environmental approval for Hazira plant expansion

06 Oct | Steel News

India’s AMNS to invest $1 billion in steel downstream sectors

28 Sep | Steel News

India’s Tata Metals begins work on doubling ductile pipe capacity

19 Sep | Steel News

India’s Shyam Steel to invest $316 million in brownfield, greenfield expansion projects

01 Sep | Steel News

Odisha approves steel-related projects entailing investment of $131 million

31 Aug | Steel News