Value of mining-metallurgy imports to Mexico down 12.2 percent in June

The value of imports from the mining-metallurgy industry in June decreased 12.2 percent, year-over-year, to $1.37 billion. With this decline, the incipient recovery of recent months is broken, according to an analysis by SteelOrbis of data from the national statistics agency Inegi.

Exports decreased 1.1 percent, year-over-year, to $1.20 billion. This decline also breaks the slight recovery of April and May.

The trade flow of mining-metallurgical products totaled $2.58 billion in June, 7.3 percent less compared to the sixth month of last year.

The trade balance balance was negative for Mexico at $166 million, 51.4 percent less compared to the deficit of $343 million in June 2023.

In the accumulated to June, exports totaled $6.92 billion, imports at $8.28 billion and the trade flow at $15.20 billion, figures that represented decreases of 3.8, 2.9 and 3.3 percent, respectively, compared to the January-June period of last year.

The trade balance was negative for Mexico at $1.35 billion, 1.7 percent more than the trade deficit of the first six months of last year.