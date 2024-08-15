 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Value...

Value of mining-metallurgy imports to Mexico down 12.2 percent in June

Thursday, 15 August 2024 12:20:10 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The value of imports from the mining-metallurgy industry in June decreased 12.2 percent, year-over-year, to $1.37 billion. With this decline, the incipient recovery of recent months is broken, according to an analysis by SteelOrbis of data from the national statistics agency Inegi.

Exports decreased 1.1 percent, year-over-year, to $1.20 billion. This decline also breaks the slight recovery of April and May.

The trade flow of mining-metallurgical products totaled $2.58 billion in June, 7.3 percent less compared to the sixth month of last year.

The trade balance balance was negative for Mexico at $166 million, 51.4 percent less compared to the deficit of $343 million in June 2023.

In the accumulated to June, exports totaled $6.92 billion, imports at $8.28 billion and the trade flow at $15.20 billion, figures that represented decreases of 3.8, 2.9 and 3.3 percent, respectively, compared to the January-June period of last year.

The trade balance was negative for Mexico at $1.35 billion, 1.7 percent more than the trade deficit of the first six months of last year.


Tags: Crude Steel Mexico North America Production Consumption 

Similar articles

Mexican GIMSA will invest $40 million in a new metal stamping plant for automobiles

15 Aug | Steel News

China FAW Motors to build $360 million assembly plant in Mexico

15 Aug | Steel News

Liquid steel production in Mexico falls to 44-month low in June

15 Aug | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output up 1.52% in early August, inventory down 0.93%

15 Aug | Steel News

China’s crude steel output drops 9.46% in July, further fall foreseen for Aug amid losses

15 Aug | Steel News

Germany’s Salzgitter reports net loss in H1

13 Aug | Steel News

Ukraine’s Metinvest sees 4% fall in pig iron output in H1

13 Aug | Steel News

US raw steel production up 0.8 percent week-on-week

12 Aug | Steel News

Ukraine sees 21.2 percent rise in pig iron output in January-July

09 Aug | Steel News

India’s JSW Steel sees consolidated crude steel output rise by 9% in July

09 Aug | Steel News