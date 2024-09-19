Mexico's mining-metallurgical trade flow up 24 percent in July

The trade flow of the mining-metallurgical industry in Mexico totaled $2.86 billion in July, up 24.0 percent year-over-year. It is the largest percentage increase in the last 34 months (November 2021), according to a SteelOrbis analysis of data from the national statistics agency Inegi.

The value of imports of mining-metallurgical products totaled $1.56 billion, up 20.5 percent year-over-year. Exports totaled $1.30 billion in the month, up 28.5 percent.

The trade balance was negative for Mexico by $252 million, 9.0 percent less than the deficit of $277 million in July 2023.

In the accumulated period to July, exports totaled $8.23 billion, imports $9.83 billion and trade flow $18.06 billion, figures that represented increases of 0.2 percent, 0.1 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively, compared to the January-July period of last year.

The trade balance was negative for Mexico by $1.60 billion, 0.1 percent less than the trade deficit of the first seven months of last year.