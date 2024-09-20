 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Steel...

Steel import value to Mexico down 11.8 percent in July

Friday, 20 September 2024 14:53:31 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The value of imports of finished steel products to Mexico decreased 11.8 percent in July, year-over-year, to $2.67 billion. It is the third consecutive annual decline and the eighth decline in the last 12 months, according to SteelOrbis' analysis of data from the national statistics office Inegi.

As SteelOrbis reported at the time, in May and June, the value of imports went into negative territory due to the problems of some steel businessmen to Mexico in obtaining permits under the new rules of the Mexican government since April 15 due to the failures in the operation of the Ministry of Economy.

On the side of exports of finished steel products, they remain in the negative trend of the last 23 months (since September 2022). In July they decreased 9.9 percent, year-over-year, to $904 million.

In the last 12 months, this is the sixth time that exports have been below $1.0 billion per month.

Mexico's trade flow of finished steel products with the world reached $3.58 billion, 11.3 percent less, year-over-year. In addition, it was well below the $4.55 billion of the historic record of June 2022.

In the accumulated amount to July, the value of exports decreased 8.2 percent to total $6.90 billion, imports totaled $17.82 billion, 12.7 percent or $2.6 billion less than the January-July period of last year.

In July, the trade balance of the Mexican steel industry was in deficit by $1.77 billion, 12.7 percent less than the same month last year. In the accumulated amount, the deficit was $10.92 billion, 15.2 percent less than the January-July period of last year.

 


Tags: Crude Steel Mexico North America Production Consumption 

Similar articles

Japanese crude steel output down 3.2 percent in August from July

20 Sep | Steel News

Mexican Frisa to start production at its new mill for large SBQ bars

20 Sep | Steel News

Foreign steel companies in Mexico divest $667 million in Q2

20 Sep | Steel News

Brazilian crude steel production increases in August

20 Sep | Steel News

Mexico accepts DeAcero's request to investigate AD/CVD on coiled steel nails from China

19 Sep | Steel News

Mexico's mining-metallurgical trade flow up 24 percent in July

19 Sep | Steel News

Daily liquid steel production in Mexico at 45-month low in July

19 Sep | Steel News

China’s crude steel output down 6.05% in Aug from July, to rebound in Sept

18 Sep | Steel News

US raw steel production down 1.3 percent week-on-week

17 Sep | Steel News

India’s JSW Steel Limited sees 1% rise in consolidated crude steel output in August

12 Sep | Steel News