Mexican Frisa to start production at its new mill for large SBQ bars

With a slight delay, the self-proclaimed Mexican leader in custom-forged steel solutions, Frisa, will soon put into operation its new plant with a 400,000 metric ton (mt) annual mill to manufacture large-size special steel bars (SBQ), up to 16 inches in diameter.

“Our hot-rolled bar mill is almost ready to start operating,” the company reported through its social networks.

"With a remarkable installed capacity of more than 400,000 tons per year (...) This state-of-the-art facility will allow us to produce special quality bars in diameters ranging from 3-¾” to 16 inches,” the company reported.

Italian technologist Danieli is the supplier of the long product rolling mill for Frisa. The European company estimated that the start of operations would be in the second quarter of this year.

Last year, Frisa's chairman of the board, Eduardo Garza Junco, said that the company would invest $200 million to support production at the plants located in the northern cities of García and Santa Catarina, Nuevo León. García is located 14 miles northwest of Santa Catarina and Santa Catarina is 10 miles west of the state capital: Monterrey.

Frisa calls itself the world leader in the manufacture of seamless rolled rings and open forging. It serves the aerospace, construction, mining, energy (oil and gas) and mining industries. gas, electricity, wind power), semiconductors and industrial machinery.

With four plants in Mexico and one in the United States, it claims to be a strategic, key and long-term supplier to the most advanced OEMs in the world.