 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > China...

China FAW Motors to build $360 million assembly plant in Mexico

Thursday, 15 August 2024 13:38:44 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Chinese automotive company FAW Motors and its Mexican partner Ensambladora Latinoamericana de Motores (ELAM) will build a MXN 7 billion ($360 million) heavy truck assembly plant in Colima, on Mexico's west coast, according to Mexican press reports.

According to the Mexican site specialized in logistics Info-Transportes, the investment announcement was made at the Hidalgo plant, in celebration of the 71st anniversary of FAW Motors.

The ELAM-FAW company has a truck assembly plant in the central city of Zapotlán, in the Mexican state of Hidalgo.

ELAM-FAW mainly imports almost all parts for the trucks from China and only Mexican personnel assemble them. For the new plant, 1,200 people will be hired to produce up to 15,000 trucks per year.

In Mexico, according to the National Association of Bus, Truck and Tractor Producers (ANPACT), there are 13 manufacturers of heavy trucks and only three companies contribute almost 95 percent of production: Freightliner with 56.8 percent, International Trucks with 28.5 percent. percent and Kenworth (Paccar subsidiary) with 9.6 percent of the 123,500 heavy trucks manufactured from January to July.


Tags: Crude Steel Mexico North America Production Consumption 

Similar articles

Mexican GIMSA will invest $40 million in a new metal stamping plant for automobiles

15 Aug | Steel News

Value of mining-metallurgy imports to Mexico down 12.2 percent in June

15 Aug | Steel News

Liquid steel production in Mexico falls to 44-month low in June

15 Aug | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output up 1.52% in early August, inventory down 0.93%

15 Aug | Steel News

China’s crude steel output drops 9.46% in July, further fall foreseen for Aug amid losses

15 Aug | Steel News

Germany’s Salzgitter reports net loss in H1

13 Aug | Steel News

Ukraine’s Metinvest sees 4% fall in pig iron output in H1

13 Aug | Steel News

US raw steel production up 0.8 percent week-on-week

12 Aug | Steel News

Ukraine sees 21.2 percent rise in pig iron output in January-July

09 Aug | Steel News

India’s JSW Steel sees consolidated crude steel output rise by 9% in July

09 Aug | Steel News