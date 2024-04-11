﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Value of Mexican steel exports drops 1.1 percent in February

Thursday, 11 April 2024 22:32:44 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The value of total exports of the steel industry in Mexico in February decreased 1.1 percent, year-over-year, to $1.1 billion, the eighteenth consecutive annual decline. Imports registered the fourth consecutive annual decline, according to SteelOrbis analysis of data from the national statistics office Inegi.

In February, imports of finished steel products decreased to $2.5 billion, 4.1 percent less than the same month in 2023. It was the sixth consecutive month that imports are below $3.0 billion monthly.

In February, Mexico's trade flow of finished steel products with the world reached $3.6 billion, well below the $4.6 billion of the historical record in June 2022.

In the first two months, the value of exports decreased 4.2 percent, totaling $1.9 billion, imports totaled $4.9 billion, 5.1 percent or $261 million less compared to the January-February period of last year.

The Mexican steel market is in deficit and in the last 30 years the trade balance has been in deficit for the country. In February, the deficit was $1.43 billion and in the first two months it was $2.9 billion, figures that meant annual decreases of 6.3 and 5.7 percent, in the same order, compared to their respective periods of 2023.


Tags: Mexico North America 

Similar articles

Mexico’s Papalotes Steel to enter blacksmith profiles market

11 Apr | Steel News

Value of Mexican mining-metallurgy exports down 6.2 percent in February

11 Apr | Steel News

Steel producer prices in Mexico down 1.3 percent in March

10 Apr | Steel News

Auto parts production in Mexico hits new record in January

08 Apr | Steel News

AMDA expects 1.5 million vehicles sold by 2024 in Mexico

08 Apr | Steel News

German industrial group inaugurates $200 million hub in Mexico

05 Apr | Steel News

Mexican vehicle production falls 12.8 percent in March

05 Apr | Steel News

Mexican domestic scrap prices

05 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

Mexico returns to global list of top countries for investments

04 Apr | Steel News

Consumer confidence in Mexico up 6.5 percent in February

04 Apr | Steel News