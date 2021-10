Friday, 22 October 2021 21:46:33 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Third-party bus drivers that transport the employees of Brazilian miner Vale are continuing a strike that commenced on October 14, according to media reports.

The bus drivers stopped transporting the miner’s employees to four iron ore mines: Fazendão, Alegria, Timbopeba and Fábrica Nova. The strike will continue for an indefinite period of time as the workers demand better work conditions.

So far, Vale hasn’t officially commented about the impact, if any, in its iron ore output.