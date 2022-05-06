Vale will develop emergency simulation at its Galego iron ore dam

Friday, 06 May 2022 17:50:26 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian iron ore miner Vale, with collaboration of civil authorities, will develop on May 7 an emergency simulation at the Galego dam of its Corrego do Meio mine, in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais.

Although the Galego dam is qualified as having positive stability condition, the simulation will instruct 560 individuals, in the cities of Sabara and Santa Luzia, on how to proceed in case of a problem with the dam.

After sirens sound, loudspeakers will inform that the simulation is starting, with orientation on how to find the escape routes and to reach safe areas.

The simulation is part of an emergency plan for mining dams, following the legislation adopted after the January 2019 disaster of the Brumadinho dam, which is currently the object of a lawsuit filed against Vale by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), as previously informed by SteelOrbis.