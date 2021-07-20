Vale to resume pelletizing activities at its Fabrica mine by 2022

Tuesday, 20 July 2021 19:12:58 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian miner and iron ore producer Vale said it plans to resume pelletizing activities at its Fabrica iron ore mine by 2022. The company said the restart of pelletizing activities in the mine will depend on market conditions.

Vale’s estimate was unveiled this week, as the company also updated the status of several other projects. Vale said it also expects to get final approval to maintain iron ore production at its Fabrica iron ore mine by Q3 2021 by using the wet processing method.

As for its Vargem Grande complex, Vale expects to start-up its Maravilhas III iron ore dam by Q3 2021. Vale said it plans to commence activities at a dry processing magnetic concentration plant at its Vargem Grande complex by 2023, which would add a 1.5 million mt/year iron ore capacity.