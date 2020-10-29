﻿
English
Vale to commence decommissioning works at its Doutor dam

Thursday, 29 October 2020 21:03:33 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian miner and iron ore producer Vale said it will commence decommissioning works at its Doutor dam, according to a media report from Estado de Minas Gerais.

The media report said Vale should start preliminary works to build an overflow channel at its Doutor dam as part of the first stage of the structure’s decommissioning works. The goal is to reduce the water level at the dam, while also guaranteeing the safety of the structure.

Vale reportedly communicated the works to Minas Gerais state environment regulator, Semad, the media report said.

Earlier this year, following the deadly Brumadinho incident, which killed 270 people, Vale said it would decommission 10 dams.


