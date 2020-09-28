Vale suspends dam works and concentration activities, loses 11,000 mt/day capacity

Monday, 28 September 2020 00:25:28 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian miner and iron ore producer Vale said on Monday it suspended works at its B7 dam in Jeceaba, and at the same time halted concentration activities at its Viga mine in Congonhas city, following a court decision.

Vale said a court ordered Vale to shut down the Jeceaba city dam works as well as concentration activities at its Viga mine in Congonhas city, both in the state of Minas Gerais. As a result, Vale will lose a 11,000 mt/day iron ore capacity at its Viga concentration plant. Vale said it will appeal the court decision.