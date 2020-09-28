﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Vale suspends dam works and concentration activities, loses 11,000 mt/day capacity

Monday, 28 September 2020 00:25:28 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian miner and iron ore producer Vale said on Monday it suspended works at its B7 dam in Jeceaba, and at the same time halted concentration activities at its Viga mine in Congonhas city, following a court decision.

Vale said a court ordered Vale to shut down the Jeceaba city dam works as well as concentration activities at its Viga mine in Congonhas city, both in the state of Minas Gerais. As a result, Vale will lose a 11,000 mt/day iron ore capacity at its Viga concentration plant. Vale said it will appeal the court decision.


Tags: Brazil  Vale  South America  iron ore  raw mat  mining  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

24  Sep

Brazilian investigators search companies for illegal iron ore activity
16  Sep

Vale aims to reach iron ore capacity of 450 million mt
15  Sep

Vale to shut down manganese facility in Brazil
03  Sep

Brazilian prosecutors file injunction demanding safety measures at Vale
02  Sep

Brazilian state sets rules for dam safety reports