Vale suspends activities at Timbopeba iron ore mine

Monday, 07 June 2021 00:51:49 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian miner and iron ore producer Vale suspended activities at its Timbopeba iron ore mine, which is expected to result in an estimated loss of iron ore capacity of 33,000 mt/day.

Vale said the suspension is due to a halt in the operations of its Estrada de Ferro Vitoria Minas (EFVM) railway in the Fabrica Nova section. A regional labor authority ordered activities nearby the Xingu dam, located at its Alegria mine, to be suspended. As a result, Vale won’t be able to ship the iron ore it produces at its Timbopeba mine.

Vale said internal access to the Alegria mine was also blocked, which would also have an impact in iron ore output of another 7,500 mt/day. Vale did not provide a timeline for when it could resume the railway and restart activities at its Timbopeba mine. Vale said it is working to resume activities “as soon as possible.”