Vale seeks to expand two iron ore open pits

Tuesday, 07 September 2021 18:57:00 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian miner and iron ore producer Vale will hold online public consultations in an effort to expand its Tamanduá and Capitão do Mato iron ore open pits.

Vale said this week the public consultation is scheduled for September 28. The company said it seeks to expand the two open pits to continue its iron ore activities at the two sites near Nova Lima city. Vale argued expanding the open pits would also generate jobs and tax revenues.

Vale said the Tamanduá pit halted operations in February 2019, however, the Capitão do Mato one remains active and operates 24 hours a day from Monday to Saturday.

The remaining iron ore reserves at the Tamanduá site reach about 74.1 million mt of 57.7 percent Fe content iron ore, Vale said. The Capitão do Mato iron ore reserves are much bigger, with about 777.8 million mt of 48.7 percent Fe content iron ore.